Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “took a break” in a relationship
American businesswoman and model, contestant of reality show “the Family Kardashian” Kylie Jenner “took a break” in a relationship with rap artist Travis Scott. According to some reports, the break occurred a few weeks ago, but the couple still did not give official comments.
The relationship Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began about two years ago, and in February of last year the couple had a firstborn daughter Stormy. Despite the child marriage lovers to join in no hurry, and recently in the American press appeared information about their parting. According to close to celebrity insiders, in this case we are talking only about the “pause” in the relationship, and not about the final gap.
According to reports, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Travis Scott has some trust issues with each other. In addition, both lead an active social life and professional activity and as a result suffer a lot of stress, negatively affecting a romantic relationship.