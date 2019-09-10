Kylie Jenner appeared completely naked for Playboy magazine: the first photo
After her older sister Kim Kardashian who stripped down for Playboy magazine in 2007, is the youngest billionaire in the world Kylie Jenner appeared completely naked for the iconic publication.
In Instagram the 22-year-old model and businesswoman posted the first picture from his photo shoot for Playboy. Her she is posing Nude (in cowboy hat) in the arms of her half-dressed boyfriend-rapper Travis Scott, the father of her eight month old daughter, Stormy. “When Houston meets Los Angeles”, — signed photo of Jenner, calling the town you grew up in Travis and herself.
Photo shoot, according to the newspaper People, did the Ukrainian photographer Sasha Samsonova. And the production of images was made by Scott.
