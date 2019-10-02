Kylie Jenner broke up with her boyfriend – the father of her eight month old daughter (photo)
American businesswoman, model and socialite Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world, independently earn his fortune, broke up with her boyfriend-rapper Travis Scott. TMZ reports that the couple decided to make a “break in relations”. They do not exclude that later can again be reunited, but at the moment they live apart.
22-year-old Kylie and 28-year-old Travis had been together for about two years. Their romance began in April 2017 after a few weeks after Jenner broke up with his previous boyfriend — rapper Taiga. In February 2018 and had a daughter Stormy. The fans expected the Jenner’s announced the wedding. But, says the insider, Kylie began to doubt that Scott is the person with whom she wanted to spend the rest of my life.
but he managed to convince her that she’s wrong.
They were last seen together in public in August. 30 Sep Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall were among the guests at the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Kylie took daughter. But Travis was not followed.
Kasli at the wedding Biebers – no Travis Scott
Recently in Playboy magazine published an interview that Travis took Kylie. In it she said that their sex life became much better after her birth.
