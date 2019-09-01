Kylie Jenner compared with Barbie
Kylie Jenner likes to emphasize their form in style. Not a day goes by that her microblog not a new seductive photo or two. She recently won the network a stylish outfit with the red carpet. The event was arranged in honor of the release of the film Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, and Jenner came to support her lover Travis Scott. By the way, the photo zones, they glittered with three one-year-old Stormy.
A few hours ago on her page, there was new footage. At first she showed a black mini dress that wore with sneakers on a white outsole and black glasses. Nearby stood a small black purse. Hair she gathered in a bun and added a couple of stylish accessories. This total black ensemble is incredibly much fans of Kylie. They appreciated the photos more than 4 million likes. But Jenner was not satisfied with such success, and a few hours later, put even more “hot” image.
The richest of the famous sisters decided to experiment with sexual images. She tried MIDI dress with a skirt to the knees and a corset. Such a pretty strict dress due to the unusual cut and the accessories, cute sandals, purse from crocodile skin, glasses oval watch with stones – however, looked at Kylie seductive. It complements the high tail or makeup with expressive eyebrows, a graphic arrow and plump lips.
The first could not hold back words of admiration for Chloe Kardashian. She wrote: “You just a real live Barbie.” Her comment gained more than 5,000 likes. And the photo itself continues to gain a pleasant epithets, including “hot”, “first”, “stunning”, “wow, just wow”, “first”, “incredible”… well, Kylie deserved it.