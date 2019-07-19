Kylie Jenner complained about the difficulties of life star
Kylie Jenner criticized the network for many years on various occasions. Perhaps the recent taunts from retouching photos was the last straw, because the reality star reached out to fans in Instagram with a whole speech.
Although Jenner is now resting with her friend on the Caribbean coast and shares striking photos from vacation, one of the last posts she has dedicated to the difficulties of life star. “I’m proud of myself, my heart and strength. To grow in front of millions of people — not normal. I’ve lost friends and sometimes lose themselves. My first tattoo was the word “sanity,” every day to remind yourself about him,” wrote the star.
She admitted that all of the youth struggled with anxiety and has experienced a lot of UPS and downs after the birth of her daughter. “There is much I keep to myself but wanted to share with you and say that I’m human. My life is not perfect, and all what you see on social networks, very superficially,” explained Kylie.
Jenner finished his speech with advice for other people also suffering from anxiety and criticism of others: “Be softer with you. We are all capable of great deeds, all worthy of love and the right to freedom of expression. Do more of what makes you feel happy.”
All friends and colleagues Kylie encouraged her and marveled at her words, but not all were impressed. Some users have noted that this anxiety and the constant desire to show themselves can’t get along: “Why is your concern, if you post three photos a day? I think you just want to attract attention and to please everyone. The reality is that you live in a fantastic country, while the majority can barely afford higher education”.