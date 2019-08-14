Kylie Jenner covered network touching frames
Kylie Jenner this weekend was 22 years old. As expected, the event was celebrated with panache worthy of the youngest billionaire in the world. The girl published a lot of personnel with the attributes of his luxurious life.
Here was a boat, decorated with gigantic figures of flowers and covered with yellow balloons, expensive gifts, and delicious treats… She Kylie on this day wearing pink feathered dress that emphasized her curvy shape. And quality jewelry chosen earrings, ring and bracelet set with gems, and most importantly – a diamond necklace in the shape of lips, a gift from the beloved Travis.
Together with the guests, which included family and friends, they went to Italy. Among them were seen, Scott Disik, Sofia Richie, as well as the beloved Kris Jenner Corey gamble.
The girl put a lot of romantic photos with your loved – rapper Travis Scott. “A perfect day in Positano” – wrote Kylie under the photo where they sit on a background of dramatic cliffs and colorful houses. Of course, the voyage went and one-year-old Stormy, which Kylie has dedicated maximum attention. And posts in his microblog.
Kylie bombarded the network sweet and touching staff dedicated to motherhood. “Love without borders” “I am blessed” – these words Kylie concluded the whole point of these posts. She hugs the little girl is photographed everywhere with her. takes funny videos and literally pulls with it.