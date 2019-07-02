Kylie Jenner criticized by explicit image
Model and participant in American reality show the Kardashians Kylie Jenner has posted a new photo, which shows her buttocks in a tight dress. Photo appeared on page star in Instagram, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The shots of Jenner posing in a tight orange dress, barely covered buttocks. Outfit with long sleeves has a slit in the lower back.
The model became the twist to the camera, showing her buttocks. On another photo of Jenner posing similarly, but with a friend.
Fans said that Jenner is a great figure and she’s “the most beautiful of the family Kardashian”. The fans said that the girl in the photo looks unnatural and not stylish.