Kylie Jenner gave a tour of his office

Кайли Дженнер провела экскурсию по своему офису

Kylie Jenner has posted a video tour of the office beauty corporations Kylie Cosmetics.

22-year-old world-renowned billionaire Kylie Jenner, who previously told whether more children, published a video tour of the office beauty corporations Kylie Cosmetics.

The video shows Kylie pink huge open space with pink sofa and the press, a nice kitchen, meeting rooms and many spacious rooms.

In addition, there is a separate dressing room for the sisters Kardashian, a playroom for daughter Kylie, and a bathroom for the stars. Kylie Jenner also boasted wall, which is entirely filled with lipsticks and glosses.

“I love these pink accents in the office, they’re everywhere”, — says celebrity. For their employees the star of the installed automatic with champagne Moët &Chandon, refrigerators with snacks and cans of pink M&M’s.

