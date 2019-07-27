Kylie Jenner gave a tour of their new office in Los Angeles
The owner of a beauty Empire is clearly a fan of pink.
Kylie Jenner spent storis for more than 140 million subscribers room tour of the new office of her cosmetic brand Cosmetics Kylie, whose trade name has failed to seize. The first thing that catches my eye — an abundance of pink. Secondly, the dimensions of the room — it can easily make a run.
With the words “Office day” Kylie began inspection of their possessions. The first room, which included Kylie, a lobby with armchairs, big TV, stand reception, on which glows the neon sign “KYLIE”, and plush carpet on the floor. 21-year-old billionaire took a separate video to show coffee table (and there is something to see!): it stacks spread out all glossy magazines for alloccolor starred the members of the family Kardashian-Jenner. We counted 41, but believe that their is actually more.
Kylie even showed a wall of samples of all their cosmetics, established in 2015, as well as a table with the new summer collection: it went on sale this month (we will remind, a party on the occasion of the premiere of Kylie for some reason did not call their sisters). Then she removed the open space where its employees work — it should be noted, the jobs look much more modest than the rest of the room.
At the end of Jenner posted pictures of his workplace. Almost all items — notebook, tape, stapler, pencils and candies — made in pink color. Somewhere is now watching these videos and is jealous of Paris Hilton.