Kylie Jenner had an argument with her boyfriend Jennifer Lopez
With the Met Gala, almost two months passed, and the stars and journalists continue to discuss the fashion event. Recently in the dispute joined Kylie Jenner and the lover of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The athlete told the publication Sports Illustrated that sitting with him at the table, the reality star boasted about his billionaire status. But it turned out that she Jenner all remember differently.
“We had a lovely table. Sat with us sisters Jenner. Kylie talked about Instagram, her lipstick and how she’s rich,” he told about his evening at the Met Gala Alex Rodriguez.
The reality star read about his interview on Twitter and gave their own testimony. “No, you didn’t. We have only discussed the “Game of thrones”,” wrote Jenner.Rodriguez did not develop a discussion and instead said, “Oh, my God, right, Kylie! I talked to you about you, your makeup collection and how much the girls love you.”
In the comments some users have decided that this situation is quite awkward, while others suggested that the message of an athlete is full of sarcasm.
Recall that in March, Kylie Jenner became the youngest billionaire in history by Forbes. The reality star walked Mark Zuckerberg and admitted that he was expecting this. In an interview with the star said that though she was lucky to have an extensive site in social networks, she has achieved everything on their own, was not accepted by many others. British journalist piers Morgan and even said no sex tape about Kim Kardashian family, nobody would know.