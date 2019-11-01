Kylie Jenner had fun at the party dressed as a Playboy Bunny
Kylie Jenner, who recently split with boyfriend Travis Scott’s not going to get bored. She continues to actively work to post in his microblogging hot photos, and visit the party. For the latter, it tries to choose the most seductive outfits, quite in his style.
For example, one of the latest Playboy party, where she visited with a close friend Anastasia Karanikolov, as well as a host of other well-known network people. The event was organized in honor of Halloween.
Kylie posted a series of pictures posing with Anastasia. They both tried on the satin black bodysuit, black tights, high heels and complete the look of Bunny ears, cuffs and collar with bow. Kylie also made an expressive makeup with long hands and sensual lips. Look the girls sexy to the maximum, especially impressive they looked due to the fact that one brunette and the other blonde. Both bombarded the network with their hot photos.
www.rbc.ua