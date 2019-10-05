Kylie Jenner has commented on the breakup with Travis Scott
Beautiful relationship of the model and the rapper eventually took place, but “stay friends” still have.
Fans of Kylie Jenner tirelessly discuss the details of her personal life – especially since Kylie herself constantly makes this all new reasons. In the spring of 2017, Kylie met up with rapper Travis Scott. The couple has gone too far in February 2018 21-year-old reality star gave birth to a daughter Stormy.
Celebrities predicted a bright future together, but something went wrong. Jenner began to suspect beloved’s infidelity, and life goals she and Scott went — a rapper and wanted to succeed in her musical career, and the model dreamed of a family and wanted a second child. Recently a couple decided to break up that came as a shock to her fans.
Interestingly, after breaking up with Travis and Kylie have already seen in the company of her ex — rapper of the Taiga, whom she dated for three years. Yesterday on his social networking site Jenner told how she was doing with Scott. “Travis and I in a good relationship, now we are focused on Stormy. Our friendship and our daughter is the priority,” wrote Kylie.
Also, she responded to the rumors about her reunion with Taiga: “the Internet is all exaggerated a hundred times. There was no date with Taiga. I just drove friends to the Studio and it turned out that he was also there”.