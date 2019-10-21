Kylie Jenner has posted a video tour of the office your daily beauty Corporation
22-year-old world-renowned billionaire Kylie Jenner, who previously told whether more children, published a video tour of the office beauty corporations Kylie Cosmetics, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to tochka.net.
The video shows Kylie pink huge open space with pink sofa and the press, a nice kitchen, meeting rooms and many spacious rooms.
In addition, there is a separate dressing room for the sisters Kardashian, a playroom for daughter Kylie, and a bathroom for the stars. Kylie Jenner also boasted wall, which is entirely filled with lipsticks and lip glosses.
I love those pink accents in the office says they are everywhere famous.
For their employees the star of the installed automatic with champagne Moët &Chandon, refrigerators with snacks and cans of pink M&M’s.