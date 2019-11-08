Kylie Jenner in sweats and no makeup shopping in Beverly hills
November 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Kylie owns a beauty Empire Joelle Cosmetics, which last year made her the youngest billionaire in the world according to Forbes.
Vivid black hair, a gloss on the lips, heavily made-up eyes and a sexy figure flattering outfits — such fans are accustomed to seeing Kylie Jenner in Instagram. However, real-life beauty gurus without makeup. The other day Kylie was captured while shopping in Beverly hills. Watch their spectacular outfits to go out she came in a comfortable tracksuit, without make-up and with a tuft on the head. However, without the usual “war paint” paparazzi easily learned Kylie, bewildering her with his unexpected appearance behind a glass shop window.