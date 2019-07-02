Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child
The youngest billionaire in the world Kylie Jenner doesn’t hide the fact that he wanted to become a mother for the second time. Fans repeatedly suspected star in pregnancy, and recently, her sister Khloe Kardashian took a short video, where the background Kylie accidentally said, “I’m pregnant,” writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
On his page in Instagram Chloe shot the video in Stories. On one of the rollers seen the cake ordered birthday Kardashian.
In a short video on the background can be heard the recognition in pregnancy. Fans immediately recognized the voice that belonged to Kylie Jenner.
However, Kylie Jenner who has 18-month-old girl Stormy with his favorite Travis Scott often demonstrates her figure in social networks. The star doesn’t look very pregnant, due a flat stomach and narrow waist. So, according to fans, the second pregnancy Kylie – no more than rumors.