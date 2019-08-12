Kylie Jenner luxuriously celebrated the day of birth
The girl did not skimp on the holiday.
Its 22nd anniversary the day before, on August 10, celebrating the youngest billionaire of the world famous Insta-Virgo and star mommy Kylie Jenner. Famous American staged a lavish celebration on one of the Islands of Italy.
The birthday of the youngest billionaire in the world could not go quietly in the family circle. So Kylie Jenner without changing the traditions, gave a Grand feast, which he shared on his page in Instagram.
Earlier in the network appeared the images of a suspicious white dress which foreign media described as wedding. However, the dress turned out to be nothing more than festive. In the same dress with ostrich feathers Kylie Jenner lit up in their Insta-Stories. Also the star published a photo from the boat next to the massive numbers, “22”, made of flowers. I should add that your birthday young billionaire celebrates one of the most popular Islands of Italy – Capri.
Immediately after 00:00 Kylie Jenner received a gift from her love of Travis Scott. The rapper gave his beloved a massive diamond necklace with its brand logo Kylie – big lips, with which dripping lipstick. 22-year-old American traditionally blew out the candles on the big cake to the song Happy Birthday to You by friends.