Kylie Jenner on a date with Travis Scott on the island of Capri
The other day Kylie Jenner, along with his 27-year-old lover Travis Scott, a year-old daughter Stormy, 63-year-old mother Kris Jenner and friends came to the island of Capri, where he plans in a big way to celebrate its 22nd anniversary. She will celebrate the birthday on 10 August, but a large company arrived at the Italian resort in advance to prepare for the celebration.
Last night the stars were spotted on a late dinner at one of the local restaurants. On the way to school Kylie and Travis were in an embrace, kissing, about something silently talked and laughed a lot. For a hike in the restaurant, Kylie chose top and pleated skirt from Versace. The image of Jenner added a small black bag and Golden sandals.
Company lovers at dinner made up Kris Jenner boyfriend Corey Gambela, Scott Disick girlfriend Sofia Richie and a few close friends, Kylie. It is noteworthy that Scott is an ex-lover and the father of three children older sister Kylie, Kourtney Kardashian. After the break Disick kept a good relationship with the whole family Courtney.
By the way, big sisters girls, Kim and Khloe couldn’t come to Capri for urgent cases in Los Angeles, but Kendall and Courtney still might join the company.
Party on the occasion of the birthday of Kylie Jenner will be on the boat, Tranquility, weekly rent which is more than a million euros. First, in the press there were rumors that Capri Kylie and Travis are going to do a double celebration and get married to the birthday girl. Recently, however, a source close to the star, these allegations are denied:
To get married in Capri, they don’t plan. Kylie flew to Italy just to celebrate your birthday. This year has been for her successful, so in honor of this date she wants to throw for his family and friends the best party.
Recall that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began to meet in 2017. A year came to light and their daughter Stormy. In the press repeatedly appeared rumors about the engagement of Jenner and Scott, but they have not yet found.