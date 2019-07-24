Kylie Jenner posed in the arms of the beloved
Kylie Jenner is not only a successful businesswoman, is the youngest millionaire in the world but also a loving mother and a girl. But if a year-old baby Stormy she regularly shows in Instagram, the feelings of the father – 28-year-old Travis Scott – it shows not so often. The more fans the youngest of the famous family to observe these rare flashes of insta-love, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Kylie recently went with friends to the Turks and Caicos Islands. Luxury vacation was timed to coincide with the launch of a new line Kylie Skin. Jenner constantly changed clothes and literally showered with a network of alluring shots. Travis to go with the beloved could not, and apparently terribly missed Kylie.
Upon returning the girl has managed to publish a series of striking shots. She appeared in a sexy bodysuit in a shade of gray in thin stripes, which emphasized its outstanding form. On top of the tights she put on the oversized jacket bright pink hue from the noise which caused worldwide French designer Jacquemus. In the finish she wore white sandals and large Hoop earrings, in hand took a small black purse. Star hair smoothly combed, and makeup done deliberately expressive. We must admit that the image turned out incredibly stylish!
In the first frame of this series of a girl posing in the bathroom, they escorted her calling signature is: “What are we really doing in the bathroom”. But more attention was drawn to the last photo. It Kylie appeared in the arms of the beloved. He gently hugs Kylie with one arm around his waist and neck against her cheek. “Partners In Crime forever,” wrote the girl in such a romantic photo. Such emotional intensity could not withstand the netizens. They began to pepper a few comments and enjoy them.