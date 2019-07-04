Kylie Jenner posed with a mother and daughter in animal prints
American model and member of the family reality show Kylie Jenner co-starred with her mother and daughter for Bazaar magazine. Pictures from the photo shoot the star shared on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Images of women were quite bold and aggressive. Jenner posed in a long leather coat and Chris in a coat with a Zebra print. The main highlight of the shooting was leopard print.
Kris Jenner starred in a MIDI dress with open shoulders, and Kylie used a jacket and stockings with this color. Leopard was the setting for the sunglasses both stars. Daughter Kylie Stormy Webster also dressed in a sundress with animal print.
On one of the images Chris is that one leg is not visible in the frame. Network users the illusion liked it and they started to joke about it.