Kylie Jenner posed with a mother and daughter in animal prints

| July 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

American model and member of the family reality show Kylie Jenner co-starred with her mother and daughter for Bazaar magazine. Pictures from the photo shoot the star shared on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Кайли Дженнер позировала с матерью и дочерью в анималистических принтах

Images of women were quite bold and aggressive. Jenner posed in a long leather coat and Chris in a coat with a Zebra print. The main highlight of the shooting was leopard print.

Kris Jenner starred in a MIDI dress with open shoulders, and Kylie used a jacket and stockings with this color. Leopard was the setting for the sunglasses both stars. Daughter Kylie Stormy Webster also dressed in a sundress with animal print.

On one of the images Chris is that one leg is not visible in the frame. Network users the illusion liked it and they started to joke about it.

Кайли Дженнер позировала с матерью и дочерью в анималистических принтах

Кайли Дженнер позировала с матерью и дочерью в анималистических принтах

Кайли Дженнер позировала с матерью и дочерью в анималистических принтах

Кайли Дженнер позировала с матерью и дочерью в анималистических принтах

Кайли Дженнер позировала с матерью и дочерью в анималистических принтах

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.