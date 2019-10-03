Kylie Jenner responded to rumors about pregnancy: “My body has endured these bloody days”
Kylie Jenner recently picked up the strongest virus and the subscribers complained of a headache and nausea. It ended up that 22-year-old model even had to go to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with “the flu.” But fans have made their conclusions.
Fans of Kylie suspected something was wrong, so the symptoms were similar to first signs of pregnancy. In the network there are also rumors that the younger sister of Kim Kardashian is expecting her second child from her boyfriend ― rapper Travis Scott. We will remind that in February of 2018 they first became parents, now their daughter Stormy year and a half.
Kylie Jenner decided to stop all speculation about her interesting position, and has posted a video which depicted her perfectly flat stomach.
My body was able to relive those bloody days,
― wrote a young businesswoman. It is noteworthy that a couple of months ago, insiders claimed that the reality star wants to get pregnant again.
Looks like Kylie has really experienced hard times, she could not even attend the ceremony of awarding the prize “Emmy”. Prestigious television award in the category “Best reality show” had to give Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner without a younger sister. In addition, Kylie Jenner appeared in Paris fashion Week, where the presentation of a new make-up collection of her brand Cosmetics together with Kylie Balmain.