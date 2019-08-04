Kylie Jenner shared a funny photo with her daughter
Kylie Jenner became a mother last year – the daughter Stormy she gave birth to her lover, rapper Travis Scott.
The girl who was born on 1 February 2018, the year, completely turned the life of Kylie. At least so says the business woman and the youngest millionaire in the world. Jenner, who loves parties and active social life, proved to be extremely loving and caring mother. On her page in Instagram increasingly see the photo with the baby who literally radiate love.
A few hours ago Kylie showed one of them. She posted a new photo Stormy. The girl in the company of other children posing by the pool, and his appearance literally made the mother cry. Kylie wrote under the photo: “This girl… Look at your daughter, Travis… She’s too cool for me now. It’s the Aquarius in it, or a little anger? Or both mmm I need answers LOL.”
Of course, this photo has gained a lot of likes – now over 4 million, and also admiring comments.