Kylie Jenner shared her revelation about the pregnancy and figure after childbirth

Kylie Jenner shared with fans his revelations about the pregnancy and figure after childbirth. As assured celebrity, she was able to accept the resulting changes.
22-year-old representative of the family Kardashian, Jenner, gave birth to a daughter on 1 February 2018. For the pregnancy, the owner of Cosmetics Kylie gained a large number of pounds, which, as assured by insiders, I was upset. Not long ago, a businesswoman, answering questions of fans in Instagram Stories, honestly told about his condition during the period of expecting a child and after she became a mother. Socialite wrote that “interesting situation” she liked the feeling of growing up and moving inside her daughter.
To the question about the difficulties of returning former forms participant reality “the Kardashians” says that he lost weight rather quickly, however at the current time it has not become the same as before pregnancy.
Jenner noted that the adopted new and regained confidence. Also the youngest billionaire in history admitted to having stretch marks. “I just accepted them as a small gift from Stormy,” added the celebrity.