Kylie Jenner showed curvy in a dress with wild print
Kylie Jenner never ceases to delight fans of the hot shots. This time, she once again drew attention to your favorite print – leopard. She wore a sexy jumpsuit in yellow and black colors from her favorite brand Versace. This outfit emphasised the dignity of the figure beauty and made the most seductive. Complements the image of the shoes on huge heels, a handbag in tone with the costume and high ponytail. “Wild”, signed Kylie to his image. “All this and more”, “You’re unbelievable”, “Hot” – is not tired to repeat that fans of the stars.
By the way, secular outputs Kylie increased. And together with them and racy outfits. For example, before Kylie went to meet with his girlfriend iris Palmer in a little black dress. Embroidered with sequins, with long sleeves and massive shoulders, it gave the image of Jenner’s bold sexuality and playfulness. “Baby Balmain,” wrote Kylie under the photo. In her hands she held a purse the same brand and feet shod sophisticated heeled sandals.