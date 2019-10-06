Kylie Jenner showed how to wear orange in the fall
Kylie Jenner proves that bright hues are good not only in summer. She uses all year round pink, purple, violet and acid green. And the last photo in his microblog she showed the love of juicy orange. Kylie wore a jumpsuit from American brand Saks Potts. Fairly simple cut, indoor, he, nevertheless looked quite sexy. All due to the material.
Outfit bright orange hue besides shimmered with a yellow Shine from sequins. This combination is the youngest billionaire in the world shone in the truest sense of the word. To further emphasize her radiant way, it took up a clutch in the form of bundles of dollar bills from Judith Leiber in stones and sequins.
By the way, recently, she also showed a vivid image in pink shade. The girl tried on the unusual shape of the body with skin-Baring cutouts on the stomach, thighs, and bare shoulders. On her neck shone necklace with diamonds, and carrying the accessory of the same brand Hungarian-American fashion designer. Hair she gathered in a high bun, and makeup made the most sensual.