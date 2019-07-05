Kylie Jenner showing luxurious body in a new candid shooting
21-year-old beauty knows how to attract attention
Kylie Jenner, as you know, recently was recognized as the youngest billionaire in the world. The projects she does are likely to have a resounding success. But most importantly, her offspring – a brand of cosmetics Cosmetics Kylie. The brand she founded in 2015-m to year, and the first collection sold so rapidly for 30 seconds. For 2018 year of income the youngest of the famous dynasty was estimated at $ 900 million This success on the one hand can be explained by the popularity of Jenner, but hard work and a nose for beauty trends she also will not take. 21-year-old star knows what her podeschi, and happily provides many millions of fans novelties.
Kylie recently unveiled the next line – the summer collection consists of many essential summer products for any girl. This time she wears a bright summery and carefree nature. There is shade colorful shades, luscious lip gloss, military, blush… the Collection will go on sale soon, on July 10. For her promo was created luxury beach photo shoot, where she Kylie appeared in explicit images. She tried on a sexy, swimwear, mini skirt, Golden accessories. And, of course, no degree of makeup is also not done. By the way, now Kylie streetsa in every post to demonstrate the effect of the new line.
A few hours ago the girl has pleased the followers of the new hot shots. Kylie tried on a white blouse with zipper in the middle which, however, did not zip up. Candid outfit is almost completely opened, ample Breasts, and Kylie in all its glory showed tanned skin, covered with sinanian – certainly Jenner used funds from a new line or products for the skin, designed by Kim Kardashian. Recall, 38-year-old celebrity has released a series of flawless skin. Complete the picture aims to be the necklace on her neck. And bright makeup in beige and shades of emerald. By the way, Kylie immediately pointed out, what shade are used: Aqua Mama & Deep Sea Dreams. So surely they will buy up the first.