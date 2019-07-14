Kylie Jenner starred in advertising funds for the skin of your brand
This spring began a new stage of development of the cosmetic business 21-year-old Kylie Jenner. Reaching billion of income from Cosmetics Kylie, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian launched a line of products for skin care Skin Kylie. Businesswoman continues to work in this direction. So, today, she released a promotional video dedicated to a few new beauty products, those who showed themselves.
Kylie presented a body lotion, spray and scrub. It long has announced the release of this movie, which starred almost Nude. Stars boyfriend and the father of her daughter Stormy, 27-year-old rapper Travis Scott, among the first praised the video, commenting on it with Emoji.
Skin care and makeup go hand in hand. Line Skin Kylie was my dream after the successful launch of Kylie Cosmetics. Creating a brand from scratch has taught me,— said Kylie.
However, the launch of new skin from Kylie Jenner has not been without controversy. A celebrity was criticized for using facial scrub with crushed walnut shell, which, according to many consumers and experts are too coarse and can cause micro-injuries.