Kylie Jenner starred in spicy beach photo shoot

| July 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The star decided to advertise its summer collection of cosmetics with a half-naked wet body.

Popular model and contestant of reality show the Kardashians Kylie Jenner starred in spicy photo shoot on the beach. Pictures star has published on his page on Instagram, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Кайли Дженнер снялась в пикантной пляжной фотосессии

In the photo, Jenner poses, reclining on the Sands and the rolling waves. Model wearing bright knitted bra and mini skirt in gold sequins. Image star has added a straw hat with a huge brim, the zloty earrings-rings and a few gold wide bracelets.

On one of the photos from Jenner’s noticeably shiny half-naked Breasts, and the skirt barely covers her underwear.

So the star decided to advertise summer collection of cosmetics own brand. Photo for ten hours collected more than five million likes.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.