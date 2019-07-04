Kylie Jenner starred in spicy beach photo shoot
The star decided to advertise its summer collection of cosmetics with a half-naked wet body.
Popular model and contestant of reality show the Kardashians Kylie Jenner starred in spicy photo shoot on the beach. Pictures star has published on his page on Instagram, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
In the photo, Jenner poses, reclining on the Sands and the rolling waves. Model wearing bright knitted bra and mini skirt in gold sequins. Image star has added a straw hat with a huge brim, the zloty earrings-rings and a few gold wide bracelets.
On one of the photos from Jenner’s noticeably shiny half-naked Breasts, and the skirt barely covers her underwear.
So the star decided to advertise summer collection of cosmetics own brand. Photo for ten hours collected more than five million likes.