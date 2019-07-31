Kylie Jenner stylish happy images
Kylie Jenner got a rest, gain strength and enthusiasm to take up new projects. The youngest millionaire in the world presented a collection of Kylie Skin care body, including scrub, lotion and other essential summer products. Due to the rapid activity of the working trips to the office and business meetings became more frequent. And therefore stylish outfits on her page became more.
A few hours ago she published a photo where posing in black leather pants, white cropped top with a high neck and chunky white sneakers. Accessories of famous television and instadia prefer a handbag with Python print silver watch and a large barrette. By the way, surprised Kylie not only as a private outfit, but the hair – she appeared with elongated quads. Bright makeup and “predatory” manicure also stayed with her.
A few days before Jenner demonstrated the outfit. She wore a slim, cropped black pants, Jennifer Le, and a blouse with one sleeve by Alexandre Vauthier. Complemented by bright pink sandals with stone in the middle from Amina Muaddi and sunglasses in the same hue rimmed Balenciaga. Bright makeup and a high ponytail – the finishing touch to the bow for night life. That’s exactly what she wrote under the picture.