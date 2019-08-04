Kylie Jenner surprised by the design of their new beauty line
For Kylie Jenner on social networks follow 142 million users in the network.
Blogger and reality star Kylie Jenner, which is recognized as the youngest billionaire in the world, is preparing to celebrate his birthday, August 10. In honor of the 22nd anniversary of girl has released a special festive collection Kylie Cosmetics.
So for girls it is not difficult to make an effective advertisement of their products. Billionaire usually takes a short video about the new collection on his page on Instagram and shows how the tools will look great, if they are applied to the skin.
In a new beauty line Kylie a palette of 16 shades of eyeshadow, new makeup set Lip Kit, lip gloss, High Gloss, loose glitter eye shadow Shimmer Glaze Eye, illuminating powder Illuminating Loose Powder, eyeliner Kyliner, primer Face Primer and compact powder-body glitter Glow Pressed Body.
Spectacular is the design of makeup, because all products are made with the image of 100 dollar bills and a photo of the Kylie Jenner. The sale of the collection Kylie Cosmetics will start August 10th.