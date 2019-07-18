Kylie Jenner told the back of her crazy popularity
The reality show “the Family Kardashian” for several years, comes to the screens. This means that the main characters are a reality 24/7 in front of cameras and public attention. However, many were convinced that such a crazy popular like the main sisters of Hollywood. However, as it is not so…
So, the other day the youngest of the Kardashian sisters Kylie wrote an unexpected and very candid post, in which he confessed what it’s like to be a public figure (Napomnim, reality shows began to take off when the girl was only 10 years old).
“To live, being watched by millions of eyes — just not normal. Because of this, I’ve lost friends, and sometimes myself. Before, I constantly struggled with anxiety and was very worried how about their UPS and downs,” admitted Kylie, adding that she became calmer refers to the hype around him only after the birth of a daughter Stormy.
Also, according to star, his first tattoo of the word “sanity” Kylie made only reminder that someone else’s opinion about her life — doesn’t matter!