Kylie Jenner tried on a dress with a print in the form of millions of dollars
Kylie Jenner this year was recognized as the youngest billionaire in history, 21-year-old star managed to avoid even Mark Zuckerberg. To achieve that celebrity was mainly due to its beauty Kylie Marche Cosmetics, created in 2015 year. Brand from the first days of its existence, is a resounding success. The first batch sold out in a matter of minutes. Of course, Kylie has other sources of income. This part in the popular TV show (which glorified the family), and other brands, a lot of money brings her and maintain Instagram account. One post on the page beauty advertisers will have to pay $ 1 million.
Kylie is able to earn. Money is what is given to her easily. However, spending it with equal ease. Recently 21-year-old beauty launched a series of Kylie Skin. Premiere she decided to celebrate in a big way. The girl invited friends to the island, which took them on a private jet. Fans for more than a week watching luxury locations and entertainment of the rich and famous. Kylie tried to do that every holiday was filled with glamor and glitter. She regularly tried on the couture outfits and jewelry, posed in a bikini all colors, but also did not forget about gifts for each participant traveling.
Your love for luxury and money she decided to bring in the new collection of makeup that the beauty was timed to his birthday – August 10 she will be 22. Line, Kylie has announced very impressive – she published a photo, which tried on a dress with a print in the form of millions of dollars and high gloves of the same material. Added a picture with bright makeup with coloured arrows and a high ponytail. “Can you guess the theme of my new collection of birthday on August 10? Stay tuned for updates on my stories insta for disclosure of secret,” wrote Jenner.
In stories, she demonstrated the whole line, which consists of many products: lipsticks, eye shadows, shimmers / highlighters… they are All decorated with the symbol of the dollars, Packed with fun tubes in the kidney of bills and in General are intended to be a symbol of wealth and luxury. I have no doubt that they will bring Kylie even more money!