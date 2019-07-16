Kylie Jenner was convicted for Nude photos: “You’re a mother!”
Kylie Jenner in may, presented its own line of cosmetics and Skin Kylie is actively involved in its promotion. But it’s time for a break, 21-year-old businesswoman together with friends and year-old daughter went on vacation.
Having reached on a private plane to a luxury hotel, Kylie shared with followers on Instagram spicy photo. Jenner fully Nude, sits by the pool, covering her face with a giant hat with a wide brim. “Holiday mode enabled”, ― she wrote.
Not all the frankness of stars relished. “What an example she takes the daughter? I love Kylie, but to display such photos is wrong,” commented one of the fans. “You’re the mother, why don’t you care about your child?” ― ernichayu other. In addition, zavistnitsy criticized silicone breast Jenner. “A good role model for your podeschi-Teens. A shame” ― shame model.
Kylie is no stranger to the attacks of the haters, she did not answer any of the comments and continued to spread in social networks appetizing photos from vacation. It is noteworthy that the youngest billionaire in the world was not invited to the journey, nor one of his famous sisters, along with her on vacation were spotted 22-year-old supermodel Anastasia Karanikolov and its irreplaceable assistant Victoria Villaro.