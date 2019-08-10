Kylie Jenner was spotted in a wedding dress
The reality star and younger sister of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, boyfriend which has filled her house with rose petals, provoked rumors of her wedding, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
21-year-old celebrity was spotted with her boyfriend on a private jet that smuggled in a wedding dress.
In pictures published Daily Mail you can see Kylie Jenner sat in a private plane in Los Angeles. Following the star on Board skidded and white dress with a long train.
Except boyfriend on a private jet village mother Kris Jenner.
However, neither the star couple nor their representatives have not commented on this information. Therefore, do not know whether it is wedding dress or this outfit for the celebration of the 22nd anniversary of Kylie in Italy on a luxury yacht Tranquility.
It should be noted that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet for about two years. Last year the couple had a daughter Stormy.