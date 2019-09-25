Kylie Jenner was urgently hospitalized: what happened to sister Kim Kardashian?
22-year-old star of the reality show “the life of the family Kardashian” Kylie Jenner was urgently hospitalized in one of hospitals of Los Angeles. Celebrity diagnosis is unknown, but it is reported that for several days she complained of nausea and dizziness, says “life” with reference to TMZ.
As reported by Jenner herself on social media, she feels so bad that she has no strength even to go somewhere. Thus, the businesswoman had to miss the launch of a new collection for her own cosmetic brand, created in collaboration with renowned French designer Olivier Rustina. Presentation of the collaboration is scheduled for the Paris fashion Week.
“Friends, as you know, Oliver had to participate in a show during fashion Week in Paris in honor of the launch of the collaboration. Unfortunately, now I feel very unwell and unable to travel. I’m going to miss the show, breaks my heart, but I know that my great team and friends that are already there will help my spirit to attend this event”, wrote the star in Instagram.
TMZ also notes that in connection with illness the girl missed the 71st award ceremony “Emmy”, which took place on September 23. Jenner was supposed to be on the show with his sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
As noted by users of social networks, for stars this was even proved to be a fortune, given how her sisters ridiculed for ill-considered speech spoken on the stage during the ceremony.
It should also be noted that the details of the health status of socialite not disclosed. It is reported that the treatment that she receives at the moment, is at “highest level.” It is known that in the hospital the reality star is visiting Kathleen Jenner — her dad who became a woman in 2015. The girl’s mother, Kris Jenner, is currently outside the United States: a 63-year-old “momager” along with his 38-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble resting in Paris, attending fashion Week. Whether next to a businesswoman her boyfriend — rapper Jacques Berman Webster, acting under the pseudonym Travis Scott — also not reported.
