Kylie Jenner will release a makeup collection in conjunction with Balmain
22-year-old Kylie Jenner continues to develop its beauty Empire. The reality star announced to his fans about the new cooperation. The youngest sister of the family Kardashian-Jenner has published in his Instagram post, which announced the creation of a limited-edition make-up collection in conjunction with the Balmain brand. The message Jenner was accompanied by a picture of the advertising campaign, on which poses together with the creative Director of fashion house Olivier rousteing.
Paris is always a good idea. Surprise! Collection KYLIE X BALMAIN will be presented this Friday on the official website Kylie Cosmetics,
— shared the happy news Kylie Jenner.
Olivier Rusten, who is a good friend Kylie, also has already announced collaborations with the star reality show in their personal microblog. It is known that Olivier was invited Kylie to Paris, so she created the images of the models for the Balmain show, which will be held during the fashion Week in the French capital in the coming days.
Jenner was so inspired by this work that decided to go ahead and together with brand to design a collection of decorative cosmetics, which will include the palette, liquid lipstick, pencil and lip gloss. A new line of cosmetics is mainly created in the coral shades.
Fans were delighted with the news about the beauty of the collection and admitted that looking forward to when I can try out new tools, and maybe even recreate with itself images from the upcoming show Balmain.
Recall that Kylie Jenner created their own line of cosmetics Cosmetics Kylie at the end of 2015. Business girls is developing very successfully: last year Kylie revenues from sales of cosmetics amounted to $ 360 million. In may 2019, Kylie has also announced the launch of Kylie Skin — line created for skin care.