Kylie Jenner with her daughter and her friends rest on the Islands
21-year-old Kylie Jenner, her infant daughter Stormy Webster and her friend (Sofia Richie, iris Palmer, Anastasia Karanikolov, draya Michelle, Tiffany Soria and Victoria Villarroel) went on vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands, to celebrate the launch of the new collection Kylie Skin.
Means of transportation, the company chose a private jet with the symbol line of products for skin care Skin Kylie. Kylie Jenner, who has overtaken Kanye West in the Forbes list, has posted on his page in Instagram photos pink-and-white plane. And escorted on a journey her younger sister Kim Kardashian her boyfriend Travis Scott.
Upon arrival to the Villa a young mother published a picture in which she poses completely Nude.
Vacation mode
— she wrote.
Kylie joked that a lot of clothes for her vacation will not be necessary, so she brought only a small suitcase.
The next morning, Jenner conducted an online tour for their fans over a vast territory of a private hotel. Kylie, apparently, has thought of every detail: each guest waited a whole bag with gifts from Kylie Skin, pink tracksuits, sleep masks, pillows, bathrobes and even coconuts with the symbols of the new line.
The official start of sales is scheduled only for July 22, but thousands of Internet users have already made pre-orders, so it’s safe to say that the launch will be successful.
Recently, Kylie Jenner gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the cover of which first appeared her daughter Stormy. The star was told that is engaged in the business not for money but for pleasure.
I’m actually developing your brand, not for money. I never thought that was ever going to become a superstar. I just knew that I had powers and was very fond of makeup, lips and lipsticks. As far as I remember, always was interested in it. I never thought that you can turn your hobby into a business, but I listened to my heart and did what felt right, explained Kylie.