Kylie Jenner’s alluring image presented summer collection of cosmetics of its brand
21-year-old Kylie Jenner does not stop on the achieved success and continues to strengthen its leading position in the field of decorative cosmetics. So, today’s businesswoman has represented 139 millions of its followers in Instagram is a new collection of makeup Joelle Cosmetics.
Star, as usual, showed new products at himself, starring in a photo shoot. Day younger sister Kim was Kardashiansextape from shiny mini skirt, a grey swimsuit and a straw hat. The makeup she used eye shadow and lipstick from their new collection.
Kylie claims that to become the youngest billionaire in the world helped her mother Kris Jenner, who supported the sincere interest of the daughter to make-up.
I’ve always been into makeup, lipsticks — all of it was my love. Just follow your heart… I am very grateful to my mother for her assistance in the development of the brand Kylie Cosmetics. With my creativity and her business mind, we are just the dream team — revealed the secret of his success Kylie.