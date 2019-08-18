Kylie Jenner’s suspected use of implants
The youngest billionaire and reality TV contestant Kylie Jenner accused of buttock augmentation. These comments appeared under a new the star on her Instagram page, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The star showed off a beach photo where she is lying in a swimsuit on my stomach. The frame partially get buttocks the stars, which seem rather large compared to the upper part of the body.
Subscribers stars suggested that Kylie’s “put yourself implants” in the buttocks, confirming their suspicions that informed her “ass was not as big as Kim.” Others have asked the star to stop doing operations because it looks like she’s got a full diaper”.
Changes in the buttocks Jenner also drew attention to the account fakegirlsfvckya dedicated to exposing the stars. There’s more, and gave an example of how it looks in real life.