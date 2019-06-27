Kylie Minogue has sued Kylie Jenner cosmetic brand
The two namesakes fought a serious battle. And Jenner, and Minogue was planning to start almost simultaneously brands and call them Kylie. The Australian singer was preparing its own line of cosmetics and reality TV star brand for children and their parents.
Both stars sent their projects to the Bureau of the United States patent and trademark office in 2014. Then, the lawyers Minogue was quick to provide a number of reasons why Jenner can’t call its new brand “Kaili”. First, according to representatives Minogue, she has repeatedly call the brand by its name – from clothes to cosmetics and perfumes, secondly, Kylie star second-rate reality show. Minogue is not only known quantity in the world of pop music, she’s a humanitarian worker and activist (educates women about breast cancer, which she survived).
It is not known what effect more from this list, but the Bureau has long considered both applications, rejected the request of Jenner. It happened in 2017. Then lawyers for the reality star decided to appeal the decision in court. And that’s just recently in the media leaked information that Jenner lost it. Kylie had name brand Kylie Baby that will soon arrive on the shelves.
Minogue launched the sale of personal line of cosmetics on its website. The price of tools varies from 22 to 28 dollars. The collection includes glitter lips and cheeks, blush, eye shadow. Each product is named after one of Kylie’s songs.