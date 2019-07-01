Kylie Minogue in a gold dress for 63 thousand dollars brought to mind a crowd of spectators (photos, video)
Sunday, June 30 in Glastonbury, the largest annual music festival in the UK, made popular singer Kylie Minogue. 51-year-old pop diva hasn’t been on the stage of breast cancer, which she revealed in spring 2005. That year she had to cancel their appearance at Glastonbury, and the current performance, Kylie said, she paid me back many fans.
Minogue underwent surgery and received chemotherapy. She spoke candidly about his experience of struggle with cancer in various interviews and encouraged other women to do regular screening, doctors were able to detect the disease. Her example, and it is recognized by doctors, has largely changed the attitude of women in the West to breast cancer. Millions of women listened to the words of the singer.
Minogue performance at Glastonbury lasted 75 minutes. The crowd roared with delight. Kylie, which even 15 years ago called the pop diva and chief rival Madonna in the fight for the title of Queen of pop, performed their famous hits Love At First Sight, Especially For You and Locomotion.
Kylie Minogue and Chris Martin
Smash hit Can’t Get You Out Of My Head Kylie sang a duet with the leader of the cult band Coldplay Chris Martin.
Kylie and Nick cave
Another Duo made the audience cry. To Minogue was joined on stage famous singer Nick cave. And together they sang a somber ballad Where The Wild Roses Grow.
The pop diva in a gold dress for 63 thousand dollars
Kylie changed for the evening five outfits. And each of them was incredibly good. However, particularly impressed the audience with a gold dress worth 63 thousand dollars from Kolchagov Barba. It is made in one piece and dress, which the singer performed during his world tour Golden.
At the end of the show Kylie broke down and started crying on stage. Addressing the audience, the singer said: “I wish that things were different! But life is life. And we must accept it for what it is. I had to sing here, in Glastonbury, in 2005. Circumstances did not allow. But together we managed to overcome them!”
