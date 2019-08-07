Kyrgyzstan security forces with shooting stormed the house of ex-President Atambaev: first photos and video
Wednesday, August 7, security forces of Kyrgyzstan held in the suburbs of Bishkek special operation on detention of the former President of the Republic Almazbek Atambayev. A squad of armed militiamen stormed the house of a politician. Local media reported that the operation took place with the shooting. As a result of injuries received at least 10 people.
Atambayev served as President from December 2011 through November 2017. Before that about two years was Prime Minister.
At the end of June 2019, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev was deprived of the immunity granted to him under applicable law as a former head of state. This was done after the Prosecutor General’s office of Kyrgyzstan has supported some of the charges brought against Atambayev’s deputies.
They claim that the former President is involved in corruption in modernization of the Bishkek TPP, illegal transformation of land release on fake medical certificates of criminal authority Aziz batukaeva, the usurpation of power and other illegal actions.
The Prosecutor General’s office found no evidence that Atambayev was directly related to the usurpation of power, the persecution of journalists and political opponents.
Atambayev himself called the allegations against him are “absurd and unfounded”. He accused the current President of Sooronbay Zheenbekov in the “desire to eliminate a political opponent”.
As reported TASS, the special forces soldiers broke into the house Atambayev and took him away in an unknown direction. The channel is “April” claims that the operation was attended by three helicopters. On one of them the commandos and took the former President. But even after that shooting in the house stopped. Moreover, there rushed more than 300 supporters of Atambaev. People carry stones and sticks. The situation is tense to the limit. According to some, in the house the fire started.
The state national security Committee of Kyrgyzstan has officially confirmed the operation. The statement stressed that it has not yet been completed. While the Committee insisted that the special forces use only rubber bullets.
Security forces are currently blocked the road leading to the house Atambayev. They are trying to prevent his supporters to gain a foothold on the track. People placed concrete blocks and yurts, to prevent the export of the former President. Obviously, therefore, the special forces had to use helicopters.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter