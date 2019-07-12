LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes live streaming free: preview, prediction
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes live streaming free
Los Angeles – San Jose. The forecast for the match MLS (07/13/2019)
July 13 will play “Los Angeles” and “San Jose”, for the match which we offer our forecast. Will the hosts be able to win again?
LA Galaxy
“Los Angeles” is not so stable, for the whole season the team from California held only one match in a draw. “Galaxy” flew out of the US Open from Portland (0: 4), and then were defeated in San Jose (0: 3) as part of the MLS.
July 5, the hosts were able to confidently beat the Canadian Toronto (2-0), earning an important three points. For the last match of the team Zlatan Ibrahimovic , two of our forecasts passed at once.
San jose
“Earthquakes” gained great shape, now the guests occupy the sixth place in the Western Conference. In the eight past meetings , San Jose lost just one meeting, and after a pause, the guests won against Houston (2: 0), Los Angeles (3: 0) and Salt Lake (1: 0) houses. July 4, “Earthquakes” gave way in Minnesota (1: 3).
Statistics
“Los Angeles” played five games in a row on OZ – no.
“San Jose” did not miss in 3 of 4 previous meetings.
Guests have not lost in 8 of 10 past matches.
June 30, “San Jose” won with a score of 3: 0.
Forecast
“Los Angeles” is not so stable, but the owners are able to keep the defense at home well. San Jose is now very strong. We think that one of the teams will not score again. We offer both bets to score – no.
The forecast for the outcome – the victory of guests with zero odds.