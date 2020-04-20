La Liga and the football Federation of Spain decided to finish the season Examples
Javier Tebas (right) and Luis Rubiales
On the eve of a meeting of the leadership of the Spanish La Liga and the Royal football Federation of Spain (RFFE), in which the decision was made about the need to continue the season in the Spanish League, according to Marca.
At the meeting, the head of La Liga Javier Tebas, and the President RFFE Louis Rubiales, which lasted 8 hours, was also attended by the head of the Higher sports Council Irene Lozano, emphasizes the publication.
Earlier it was reported that all the players Spanish clubs have to pass three tests for the coronavirus before the season resumes.
La Liga considers the date of 28 may, 6 June and 28 June for the resumption of matches.
In turn, the head coach of “Barcelona” kike of Setian called the plan of La Liga at the restart of the season “after hours”.