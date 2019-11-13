La Liga announced the date and time of the rescheduled match “Barcelona” – “real”
It became officially known when the postponed match of the 10th round of the Spanish Examples between FC Barcelona and real Madrid.
The press service of the La Liga announced that “El Clasico” will take place in Barcelona, the stadium camp Nou on December 18 (Wednesday). The match will start at 21:00 Kyiv time.
Initially the match was to be held on 26 October, but protests in the Catalan capital he decided to move.
In this solution, La Liga also insisted the government of Spain.
Currently, both teams lead the standings, gaining 25 points.
1 point behind Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.
23 points in the asset from the “real Sociedad”.