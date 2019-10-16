La Liga initiates the transfer of the match between FC Barcelona and real Madrid from the capital of Catalonia in the Spanish capital
The whole world is waiting for the next “El Classico” – a confrontation between “real” and “Barcelona”.
The closest match between these two teams is planned in the framework of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, and must go through 26 Oct at camp Nou in the Catalan capital.
However, the leadership of La Liga is seriously considering the option of postponing the match from Barcelona to Madrid, according to AS.
This is due to the unstable political situation in Catalonia, which may jeopardize the safety of the match. On the day of the match, on 26 October, in Catalonia scheduled another protest.
In that regard La Liga has asked the competition Committee of the Royal Spanish football Federation (RFES) to “real” and “Barcelona” played in the Spanish capital.
If RFES approve the transfer of the match in Madrid, the formal host of the match will remain Barcelona.
At the same time, the return match scheduled for March 1, will take place in Barcelona, despite the fact that the formal host of the match will be considered “real”.
It is unknown how the team will react to the initiative of La Liga. And, in the first place – “blaugranas”.