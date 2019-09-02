Labor day vs. may day: why is the holiday of the working people in the USA celebrate autumn
A few facts about the holiday that marks the end of summer.
Why Americans celebrate labor Day
Labor day is a national holiday celebrating American workers and their contribution to the economy. Many Americans in this day celebrate the end of summer and are surprised to learn that the holiday is rooted in the history of the labor movement of the late nineteenth century.
The history of the holiday
In the nineteenth century the industrial revolution reached its peak, and many Americans had to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week in harsh conditions and for low wages. Worked in the factories even small children. Virtually none of the employers did not provide their employees sick leave, paid leave or medical benefits.
When the workers began to form unions, they began to protest against poor and unsafe working conditions and to demand more substantial concessions from employers. The movement for the creation of a special holiday in honor of workers began at the state level, which, one after another began to make laws about honoring the ordinary workers. June 28, 1894 Congress imposed a Federal holiday by labor Day first Monday in September.
What is the difference between labor Day and May 1
And labour Day and international workers ‘ day, celebrated on may 1, was established to honour workers. The May 1 holiday, which is celebrated in most industrialized countries, was the result of events that took place in the United States.
In may 1886 at Haymarket square in Chicago was a demonstration of workers, advocated the 8-hour working day. During the protest, an explosion occurred, which killed seven police officers and four civilians. These events have attracted attention in other countries, and this day was the occasion for the annual protest of workers around the world.
Why Americans do not celebrate May 1
After the events at Haymarket square in the US have a powerful anti-Union movement. Over the years, the may day has become increasingly associated with leftist political forces, while labor Day, celebrated in September, has become recognized by an increasing number of municipalities and States. When the Federal government began to think seriously about the introduction of the national holiday for workers, the US President Grover Cleveland did not want to choose the may date because of the Association with the explosion in Chicago and instead chose an alternative day in September.
What do the Americans on labor Day
Labor day marks the end of summer and many Americans use the three-day weekend to the last time to enjoy their summer vacation. Some go to parks and beaches, other picnics in your backyard with family and friends. This weekend, many stores hold sales of household goods, mattresses, clothing, and school supplies.
All Americans rest on this day
For Federal employees, like most workers of the corporate sector, it’s a day off. However, many workers, especially in retail trade, transport and catering, the day still have to go to work, and some even have to work longer than usual.
The labor movement today
Beginning in the nineteenth century, the labor movement led to significant changes in the working conditions of Americans and the benefits they receive. Eight-hour day, five-day working week, medical insurance and paid holidays became commonplace.
In recent years, membership in U.S. trade unions has declined since the globalization of the world economy led to changes in the employment structure in the United States. Many Union members today are employed in the public or municipal sector, and not working in the factories that was typical 100 years ago.