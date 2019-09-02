Labour reform enters into law, but it is not safe… (PHOTO)

Loading...

Today enter into force amendments to the Federal labor law, but the government is still thinking about who will not touch their key provisions.

The fact that earlier aviation, freight and telecommunications company appealed to Ottawa with a request to exempt them from the execution of these rules or delay their entry into force, as otherwise it will negatively affect their activities.

In accordance with the changes in Federal regulated employers are required to notify employees about the permutation shifts for four days on the shift schedule. Also there is a 30-minute break every five hours and an eight-hour break between shifts.

The Minister of employment Haydu Patty (Patty Hajdu) said that some companies and employees will be exempt from these regulations to the changes that will be made after the October elections, but the information about what companies and employees are on the exclusion list, kept secret.

Industry representatives warn that these adjustments can lead to the disruption of delivery schedules, cancellations and damage the canadian economy at the same time, organizations defending the interests of workers said that they insist on a appropriate compensation from companies who are trying to save on workers.

The impugned amendments are part of a radical processing, which is for three years, of the Labour code of Canada, which is serious has not changed since the 1960-ies.