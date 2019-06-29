Lace, silk and silver: Karavanska presented a new exclusive collection of embroidered shirts (photo)
Famous Ukrainian designer Oksana Karavanska presented the fifth anniversary of Ukrainian Haute Couture in the framework of the international festival Leopolis Jazz Fest 2019. Traditionally only for one day opened its doors to Mitropolichy Gardens Andrey Sheptytsky, the restoration of which four years ago has contributed to the shows Karavanska.
Designer’s new collection is a mix of graphic works of the Lviv artist Yurko Koch and Georgian jewelry and handmade Jewellery from BOO. Models in luxurious dresses walked the green carpet of grass under the music of a participant “Voice Kraina-9” Marini Cool, and the sound tracks from the artistic Director of the vocal collective “Pccardusfc Third” Vladimir Yakimets. The show was opened under the sounds of trembitas, which are specially brought from the Carpathians.
*Oksana Karavanska
“This year, the idea of the collection was born in the Gardens, when I presented on Saint George’s hill over Lviv, the sounds of trembitas. I have always admired the depth and mystery of the mountains. In this collection of connected ancient Hutsul music, modern graphics, modern technology and original designs, and mystic mountains of the United Ukrainian outfits with Georgian jewelry,” — said about the collection Oksana Karavanska, in embroidery which adorned the first lady of Ukraine, many public people and stars of show business.
“I just make beautiful things, without any signs and codes. I don’t lay in them certain characters, it takes a deeper dive into the subject. Treat it is easier”, — told the “FACTS” of Oksana.
— How did the idea of the new collection?
— I don’t know how I come up with ideas, really. Over its 25 years of design career, she can’t answer this question. Just take a sheet and draw. As images appear in my head — I don’t know. This year I was inspired by the mountains. I love our Carpathians, know them inside and out. Therefore, in the new collection there is a theme — there are embroidered with the horses, airy designs and natural motifs and bright colors. Although I’m usually very reserved and cautious about it. And this summer, wanted colors.
— Which materials are your models made?
I always love to combine incompatible things: plastic with natural silk, lace. For the new collection we specifically purchased them in Italy. We, unfortunately, have not learned to make such fine and beautiful lace.
— And a lot of transparent elements in the new collection.
Is a provocation. A woman should always be intriguing.
Images complement the original decoration, it’s also your development?
— It works by Georgian designer bracelets, rings, earrings… these are Specially designed jewelry made of silver, very delicate and original. In our work, we combined the mountains.
— How much are your dresses?
— It all depends on the model, fabric, handmade — from 20 thousand to infinity.
— Where else are planning to show a new collection?
— Already scheduled show in Chicago. Especially for the show we will modify this version, something we will add.
Photo Sergey Kushnir
