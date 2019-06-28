Lack of sex increases the risk of dangerous diseases
Scientists from the University of Washington conducted a study that showed that lack of sex increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. An important conclusion is that this is especially true of the fairer sex.
“Sex plays an important role in the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, because women have a higher risk of developing the disease throughout their life and increased vulnerability to genetic risk factors,” — said the project author Yun Zhou.
According to scientists, this is the first study that has shown gender modulates the effect of ApoE ε4 gene in the deposition of the Tau protein in the brain that was measured using the method of imaging in entorhinal region of the cortex. The experts were surprised by the fact that women have noted a greater impact of the above gene in these regions in comparison with men.
The study involved over 130 participants, 66 women without cognitive impairment, the remaining data were taken from the database of the Initiative on neuroimaging of Alzheimer’s disease. The average age of all volunteers was 77 years old.
“Our study confirms that sex modulates ApoE ε4 is associated with the deposition of the Tau protein in the brain of the cognitive normal elderly people, and it broadens our understanding of how sexual life affects this factor at an early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, we hope that our results will shed light on potential treatment of the disease of the disease, including the development of drugs aimed at improving the intimate life”, — concluded scientists.