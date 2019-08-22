Lack of sleep can lead to dangerous diseases
Lack of sleep can lead to heart disease, weight gain, and even change the behavior of our DNA, experts say.
Professor of sleep medicine Paul Gringras (Paul Gringras) conducted an experiment to show what happens to our body after a long enough night sleep. According to him, moreover, high blood pressure and cholesterol are also among the possible consequences of insufficient rest.
“Those who are not getting enough sleep, are more likely to suffer heart disease or gain weight,” said Gringras, which cites The Sun.
According to Professor of Gringras, those people who sleep less than six hours have higher risk of coronary heart disease, they have higher blood pressure and worse cholesterol levels.
One of the health problems which emphasizes Gringras is an adverse effect of chronic poor sleep on how our bodies process our DNA.
“But our DNA and how our body knows what to do with it, in fact, subject to modification by external factors — what we eat, whether we smoke, how tense we are and how we sleep. Although poor sleep does not change our actual DNA code, it affects the epigenetic signals that control the operation of our genes, and this may have a negative impact on our daily lives,” added the Professor.